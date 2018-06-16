Spanglish
Scores of persons turned out for the third ‘Spanglish Night’ event on Tuesday which sought to foster better language practices and relations within the English and Spanish speaking communities. For the event hosted at the Grill, the Cuban culture was celebrated and featured Salsa dancing, cuisine, drinks and music. The organisers told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the objective is to “break boundaries’. This DPI photo shows some of the attendees.
