Photos

Spanglish

Scores of persons turned out for the third ‘Spanglish Night’ event on Tuesday which sought to foster better language practices and relations within the English and Spanish speaking communities. For the event hosted at the Grill, the Cuban culture was celebrated and featured Salsa dancing, cuisine, drinks and music. The organisers told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the objective is to “break boundaries’.  This DPI photo shows some of the attendees.

By Staff Editor

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Rotaract Club celebration

March against child labour

Ten-minute flood

Cuban Vice Foreign Minister arrives for talks

New batch of US Peace Corps trainees arrives

Diamond Secondary wins Region Four impromptu speaking contest

Last rites for Calypsonian Mighty Rebel

Weapons found in Potaro shed

Comments