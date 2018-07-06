Photos

ExxonMobil team appears before Parliament committee

A team from ExxonMobil today appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources. The team was headed by Country Manager Rod Henson (left). (Department of Public Information photo)

By Staff Editor

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Work ongoing on Charlotte St

St Lucian Secondary School students tour State House

UK High Commission’s art competition winners awarded

Cow crossing

Lives saved

Chavela and Chavez Persaud on a swing

Thanks for the hurricane help

CJIA tests new boarding facilities

Comments