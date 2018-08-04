African Union Commission pays courtesy call on President Granger

President David Granger, Ambassador Kwesi Quartey (fourth, from left), Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton and executives of the African Union Commission and the African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) yesterday at State House.According to the Ministry of the Presidency, President Granger yesterday received a courtesy call from Ambassador Quartey, the third Deputy Chairperson and other executives of the African Union Commission. The ministry stated that during the meeting, the two sides discussed the celebrations and plans for the observance of the 180th anniversary of the abolition of slavery as well as the International Decade for People of African Descent and how the organisation can strengthen its relationship and reach in Guyana and the Caribbean. It said that President Granger noted that the Government of Guyana is committed not only to the full observance of the International Decade but would also like to see plans developed for beyond the decade.