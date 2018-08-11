Photos

Indigenous Heritage Month

Indigenous Heritage Month was officially launched under the theme ‘Proud of our Indigenous identity - celebrating in unity’ at the Umana Yana on Thursday.

This Department of Public Information photo shows one of the cultural groups which performed.

