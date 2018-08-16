Baroness Amos visits
President David Granger (centre), yesterday, met with Baroness Valerie Amos (second from left) and Lord Waheed Alli of the UK House of Lords (second from right) at State House. Minister of State, Joseph Harmon (left) and Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings were also present. During the meeting, the two sides discussed, among other issues, Guyana’s ‘green’ development pathway, investment opportunities in the sugar, forestry, petroleum and ‘green’ energy sectors. At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides agreed that Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin will travel to the United Kingdom to meet with potential investors. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)