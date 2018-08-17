Photos

Ministry meets teachers again

The Ministry of Education (left) and the Guyana Teachers Union met again yesterday to discuss the Teachers Multi-Year agreement. There was no progress on wages. (Ministry of Education photo)

By Staff Editor

