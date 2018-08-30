Photos

New Top Cop

Leslie James striking a pose at State House yesterday after being named the new Police Commissioner. (Ministry of the Presidency photo) 

By Staff Editor

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  

More in Photos

Back to school hampers for Sophia children

Banks DIH presents 25 bursaries

Kuru Kururu hosts first-ever Business Expo

GPA Awardees 2018

By

A joint celebration

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints painting the pedestrian crossing

Comments