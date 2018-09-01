Interfaith service marks start of Indigenous Heritage month
The activities for the 2018 Indigenous Heritage Celebration began last evening with an interfaith service at the Heritage Village in the compound of the Sophia Exhibition Centre. The ceremony was attended by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock and Junior Minister Valerie Garrido-Lowe, and Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Barton Scotland, among other dignitaries. It was noted that because the only indigenous faith that exists in Guyana is the “Hallelujah Religion,” the service embodied activities in accordance with the religion. Yesterday’s service marked the second occasion that Hallelujah worshippers participated in the religious service as two groups from Kangaruma Village, Middle Mazaruni and Kamarang, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven, led it with prayer and divine worship in their native Akawaio language. In photo, Garrido-Lowe (at right in foreground) and Allicock (at right, behind her) participate in the opening prayer at the Interfaith Service yesterday afternoon. (Terrence Thompson photo)