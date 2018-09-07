Chilean exhibition

The “Mata ki rangi” (Eyes that look at the Sky) Chilean Craft Exhibition was launched at the National Museum on Wednesday evening, the Department of Public Information said

Addressing the gathering, Chilean Ambassador to Guyana, Claudio Rojas said the show, which highlights the cultural and artisan heritage of Chile, is an opportunity to continue fostering ties between the two countries.

The exhibition highlights the diversity and cultural identity of the Rapa Nui people, one of the nine Indigenous cultures in Chile.