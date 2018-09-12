Palmyra monument works

Construction of the supporting infrastructure for the Indian Immigration Monument in Palmyra Village, Corentyne, Region Six has started and is progressing well.

The project, the Department of Public Information (DPI) says, has been divided into eight lots. These include the erection of the monument’s base and podium, as well as components including the walkway, landscaping details, internal drainage, roadway, lighting, visitor’s gallery, a security hut and fencing.

Clerk of Works at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Elroy Haynes told DPI that Lot One is 65 percent complete and Lots Two and Three are both 45 percent complete. Haynes added that work on Lot Four has recently begun while the remaining Lots are yet to begin.

The base for the structure had embarrassingly collapsed last year.