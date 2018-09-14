Caribbean Airlines in customer appreciation

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) today recognised several of its corporate partners and longstanding top tier frequent flyers at a customer appreciation reception held at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana.

A release from CAL said that the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry, Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company Limited (GTT) and Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) were honoured for their contribution to trade and investment in Guyana, as well as their existing and continued support of Caribbean Airlines as their preferred air carrier for travel and air freight.

The release said that Caribbean Airlines also recognised Abdool Hamid, as the top flyer in the highest tier Executive Gold category in Guyana. Hamid flew over one million miles since the start-up of the airline in 2007 and was awarded with Lifetime Club Membership, in the airline’s Club Caribbean.

In photo, Shameer Mohammed, Chairman Caribbean Airlines (left),Michael Quamina, Vice-Chairman Caribbean Airlines (right) and Garvin Medera (third from left), CEO Caribbean Airlines poss with some of the Award recipients.