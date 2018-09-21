Medical specialists back

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence (centre) yesterday welcomed two young Guyanese doctors who have returned home after specialising in different fields abroad.

Dr. Arlene Bobb-Semple (left) and Dr. Anna Collins have studied for a number of years before returning home to serve their country, the Department of Public Information said.

Dr. Bobb-Semple is an ophthalmologist with a sub-speciality training in vitro retinal surgery.

Dr. Anna Collins spent a total of nine years in China where she specialized in orthodontics at Xi’an Jiaotong University.