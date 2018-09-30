Photos Heritage Day at St Cuthbert’s Hundreds of patrons from all walks of life were treated to the sight, tastes and sounds of the rich Indigenous culture, at the St. Cuthbert's Mission yesterday, the Department of Public Information says. Below are some of its photos. ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? By Staff Editor 1 min agoSHARE THIS GALLERY Share Next Gallery Making the rounds Comments More in Photos Making the rounds lake in Mashabo on the Essequibo Coast By Joanna Dhanraj STEAMS in Region 10 Comments