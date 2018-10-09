container truck caused a disruption to the rush hour traffic along the East Bank corridor
This container truck caused a disruption to the rush hour traffic along the East Bank corridor at First Street, Mc Doom in the vicinity of the Shell Service Station yesterday afternoon, when its driver reportedly attempted to make a right turn. In the process of turning, the container became detached from its bed and was left in a tilted position. Despite the truck taking up two lanes and partially blocking trafficking on the other side of the road, drivers travelling in both directions could be seen jostling each other to get past the truck. Stabroek News was informed that the truck was safely remove sometime later (Zoisa Fraser photo)