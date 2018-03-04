Transport in strong position vs Everest

Noble House Seafood Second Division

Transport Sports Club finished day one of the Noble House Seafood Second Division 2-day cricket tournament on 139 without loss, trailing Everest by just 61 runs.

Playing at the Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) ground, Woolford Avenue yesterday, Everest, batting first, failed to capitalize on a good start as they crumbled from 153-3 to 199 all out.

Usardiva Balgobin was the first to fall after scoring just eight, but an 87 run second wicket partnership between Rishi Hiralall (42) and Dwayne Adams led Everest’s recovery. When Hiralall fell, Zachary Motoo soon followed for a duck…..