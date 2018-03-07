Sports

Norton praises GASA for staging swim clinic

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton with Assistant Director of Sport, Melissa Dow-Richardson and GASA President, Ivan Persaud, ahead of today’s commencement of the FINA coaching clinic.

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton yesterday praised the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) for hosting an intermediate coaching clinic which commences today citing the importance of coaches and officials doing their part to tap into the potential of local athletes.

“I must commend the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association for being dedicated to hosting these coaching clinics. I believe that Guyanese athletes have great potential and, with the improved guidance and training from their coaches, we can achieve great things,” Dr. Norton said.

The intermediate coaching clinic gets underway this morning at the National Aquatic Centre and ends Sunday.

The clinic will be ….

