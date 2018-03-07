Norton praises GASA for staging swim clinic

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton yesterday praised the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) for hosting an intermediate coaching clinic which commences today citing the importance of coaches and officials doing their part to tap into the potential of local athletes.
“I must commend the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association for being dedicated to hosting these coaching clinics. I believe that Guyanese athletes have great potential and, with the improved guidance and training from their coaches, we can achieve great things,” Dr. Norton said.
The intermediate coaching clinic gets underway this morning at the National Aquatic Centre and ends Sunday.
The clinic will be ….
Hetmyer, Gayle hundreds deny UAE
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Man-of-the-Match Shimron Hetmyer and veteran opener Chris Gayle both struck imperious hundreds as West Indies overwhelmed United Arab Emirates by 60 runs to make a winning start to their World Cup qualification campaign here yesterday.
Partnership with Gayle a dream come true: Hetmyer
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Rookie West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer was understandably thrilled after notching his maiden One-Day International hundred but said it was batting with superstar Chris Gayle that had fulfilled one of his childhood dreams.
Kobras, Guardians win as GABA knockout tourney commences
Kobras defeated Pacesetters in a second division encounter while Plaisance Guardians downed Sonics in an U23 matchup when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Federation (GABA) knockout tournament commenced Monday.
Bollers replaces injured Reddy in Demerara squad
Georgetown’s Wayne Bollers will replace injured West Bank fast bowler Joshua Reddy in the Demerara squad for the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Inter-County U17 tournament which begins today.
Patentia boys, girls advance to semis
Patentia Secondary School’s male and female teams on Monday advanced to the semi-finals of the Forbes Burnham Foundation Easter Term Windball cricket competition.