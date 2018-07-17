Sports

Cheeks looks at the positives after junior CASA 

By
Alexander Cheeks

Co-captain of the junior national squash team, Alexander Cheeks, is not at all disappointed that Guyana, for the second year running, finished behind Barbados in the teams category at the just-concluded Caribbean Squash tournament in Jamaica. 

Guyana, in the lead up to the tournament, was hopeful of once again becoming the region’s top junior squash team, a tag for which the South Americans wore for over a decade from 2005 – 2016. 

“I won’t say it’s a disappointment, I am proud of my team although we did not win the overall title,” 18-year-old Cheeks told Stabroek Sport. ….

