WI chance for rare series win

-Cottrell replaces injured Russell

By
Shimron Hetmyer

The West Indies have been presented with a chance of securing a rare series win against Bangladesh as they head into the final One Day international (ODI) at Basseterre, St. Kitts from Guyana with the series level 1-1.

The West Indies have had a horrid run in ODIs over the last few years with their last series win being a 3-0 sweep against this very opposition back in 2014.

However, this series has not been quite as convincing as the last and could see the Windies facing a challenge despite the home advantage.

At Basseterre, the Windies should feel more confident with the wicket expecting to favour the fast bowlers and with the inclusion of left arm seamer, Sheldon Cottrell who replaces Andre Russell in the squad…..

