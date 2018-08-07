Sports

Hetmyer, Rutherford, Malik among the runs in warm up match

By
Shimron Hetmyer attempts a six in his innings of 66

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Franchise could feel a sense of encouragement despite the rain interrupting their first practice match at Providence yesterday after some key players found form.

Ahead of their 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title quest, West Indies and Guyana top order batsman, Shimron Hetmyer smashed a pulsating 66 as Malik’s XI raced to 187-6 in overcast conditions.

Hetmyer clobbered six fours and three sixes on the same wicket he scored his second One Day International century recently…..

By

By

