Ronsford Beaton can resume bowling – ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that following remedial work and reassessment, the bowling action of Guyanese and West Indies fast bowler Ronsford Beaton has been found to be legal and he can now resume bowling in international cricket.

Beaton’s remodeled bowling action was assessed at Loughborough University in England on 13 August, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Match Officials are still at liberty to report Beaton if they believe he is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the assessment. To assist the Match Officials, they will be provided with images and video footage of the bowler’s remodeled legal bowling action.

Beaton was suspended from bowling after being reported during an ODI against New Zealand on 24 December, 2017.