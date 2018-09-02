Sports

UG on top against TSC in must – win game

By
(l-r) outstanding performances! TSC’s Franchot Duncan-Clarke (5-54) alongside UG’s Lyndon Austin (74) and Ershaad Ali (59)

University of Guyana Trojans (UG) are currently on top after day one of their GISE Star Party rental/Trophy Stall  first division two-day match against Transport Sports Club at Everest Cricket Club in a match that both teams will be pressing to win as they aim for a place in the semifinal.

After overnight rain, the match was forced to have a late start, losing 22 overs in the day but when play was possible, UG won the toss and took first strike, managing 232 in 54.2 overs before leaving Transport 49-1 after 21 overs.

Keon Morris trapped Dwayne Dodson leg before wicket while 21-year-old seamer Franchot Duncan-Clarke had Godfrey Mathews trying to turn a delivery to leg…..

Related Coverage

Hassan and Christian score Heroes Cup centuries

TSC, Everest and DCC win on first innings

Transport SC win and lose in GCA competition

More in Sports

Guyana females qualify for Pan America games 

Improved performance but Guyana goes down to Mexico

Warriors go top,Tridents stay bottom

GFF names 23-member squad for B/dos clash

Contrasting wins for Santos, Eastveldt

Buttler boosts England as they push lead towards 250

Comments

Around the Web