UG on top against TSC in must – win game

University of Guyana Trojans (UG) are currently on top after day one of their GISE Star Party rental/Trophy Stall first division two-day match against Transport Sports Club at Everest Cricket Club in a match that both teams will be pressing to win as they aim for a place in the semifinal.

After overnight rain, the match was forced to have a late start, losing 22 overs in the day but when play was possible, UG won the toss and took first strike, managing 232 in 54.2 overs before leaving Transport 49-1 after 21 overs.

Keon Morris trapped Dwayne Dodson leg before wicket while 21-year-old seamer Franchot Duncan-Clarke had Godfrey Mathews trying to turn a delivery to leg…..