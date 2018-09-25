Heritage Games conclude…..

At the annual Heritage Games which concluded on Sunday night at Everest Cricket Club, Laluni dethroned Mahdia to be crowned the new male cricket champions while Guyana Rush Saints also dethroned Port Kaituma in football to bring a fitting climax to the three-day event.

In football action, the male event saw Guyana Rush Saints winning 1-0 against former champions Port Kaituma while Paurima played to a 3-3 stalemate in full time against Gladiators Football Club but eventually survived a thrilling penalty scare to win 4-2.

In the male cricket final, Laluni batted first, posting 29-5 from their five overs. The overs were reduced due to time. Aviaan Mohabir top scored with 10. In reply, Mahdia seemed to be strolling to their next title, needing 15 runs from 15 balls but a string of wickets halted their progress. Ryan Khedu’s lone over turned the game upside down. He bagged 3-3 while Wayne Larose took 2-4 in a winning effort…..