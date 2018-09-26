Sports

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey festival on again 

— Teams from Canada express interest 

By
Flashback! Pizza Hut GCC wearing beaming smiles after capturing the female title last year.

The 2018 of the Diamond Mineral Indoor Hockey Festival is billed for the weekend of November 29 – December 2, 2018

 This is according to President of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), Philip Fernandes who indicated that the festival is receiving renewed interest from a number of international teams.

“So far, we have received a good indication that we will have the participation of more than one team from Canada and multiple teams also from Trinidad,” Fernandes told Stabroek in a recent interview. ….

