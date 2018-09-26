Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey festival on again 

The 2018 of the Diamond Mineral Indoor Hockey Festival is billed for the weekend of November 29 – December 2, 2018

This is according to President of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), Philip Fernandes who indicated that the festival is receiving renewed interest from a number of international teams.

“So far, we have received a good indication that we will have the participation of more than one team from Canada and multiple teams also from Trinidad,” Fernandes told Stabroek in a recent interview. ….