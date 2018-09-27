‘Guyana team not that hard to select’ – Griffith 

With the final round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) fifty overs franchise league set to conclude today, chairman of the national selection panel, Rayon Griffith has hinted that the combinations have already been decided on.

“The team did well last year, and the Guyana team is not that hard to select, most of the guys will return to the setup,” he recently told Stabroek News.

He further hinted at a few possible combinations with the clear focus on selecting quality spinners and fast bowling all-rounders to exploit the low surfaces in Trinidad and Tobago. ….