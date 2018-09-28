Johnson scores most runs, Savory best wicketkeeper

-West Berbice hands Essequibo first loss in last round

After winning the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) 50-overs Franchise League title in the penultimate round, Essequibo suffered their first loss at the hands of West Berbice who won by 115 runs at Port Mourant, West Berbice yesterday, their fourth consecutive win of the tournament.

After the match, the presentation ceremony immediately followed where Director of Cricket West Indies and GCB Honorary Secretary, Anand Sanasie said the tournament has worked out most of the niggles from the last one, while pleading to help with the rehabilitation of the ground. Sanasie went on to state that the tournament was much closer this year and congratulated Essequibo on a job well done. He pointed out that “something is definitely working over there” as they finished second last year in the tournament and are the reigning three-day champions.

In the prize-giving ceremony, Essequibo walked away with $200,000, 22-year-old Kemol Savory with nine dismissals was the best wicketkeeper for the second year in a row while Leon Johnson was deemed the leading run scorer of the tournament. The leading wicket taker is still to be verified…..