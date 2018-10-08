Resaul dethrones Sharma for Bakewell U18 title

Sixteen-year-old Heimraj Resaul continued his dominant 2018 season, adding the Guyana Tennis Association/ Bakewell Juniors U-18 title to his collection with a victory over last year’s champion Viraj Sharma at the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Court located at Diamond yesterday.

Resaul dominated both sets winning 6-2, 6-0 but even though the score may show a one-sided contest the match was not.

Speaking to Stabroek News, the champion said that the conditions were very brutal, pointing out that the sun made movement extremely difficult…..