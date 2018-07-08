The World Beyond Georgetown

Waiakabra


A sand pit in Waiakabra

Waiakabra is a village on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. Not many people are familiar with it as it is often mistaken to be part of Kuru Kururu, which is situated opposite; others think it is called Ideal owing to the name of the road.

The village has been here for decades and is home to some 300 families. No one is sure how the village got its name, but villagers say it was there before the factory— the once famous Guyana Refrigerators Limited which manufactured refrigerators and freezers—that has long since closed its doors, but had once been a source of income for many.

Waiakabra began as an Amerindian village, it was said, but today the population is mixed…..

