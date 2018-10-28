The World Beyond Georgetown

Bagotstown

Photos by Joanna Dhanraj

By
A view of Bagotstown

Bagotstown is a thriving village, though a few of its residents consider it to be one of the smallest on the East Bank Demerara. Many of the villagers in this well-populated, multi-cultural community migrated to it from various parts of Guyana. 

Douglas Braithwaite happily tended to an ongoing flow of customers engaging in small talk with them. A native of the village, he was born before the construction of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, situated a stone’s throw away from him.  

“Before the Harbour Bridge, Bagotstown was a quiet village. The bridge was [under construction] when I was a teenager. At the time I was attending Central High then I finished and left to join the National Service. When I return I was employed with the Harbour Bridge from 1977 to 2004; I worked most of my life with the bridge company,” Braithwaite said. ….

Around the Web

More in The World Beyond Georgetown

Conservancy Dam 

By

Mount Sinai

By

Victory Valley

By

Comments

Trending