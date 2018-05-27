My Artist in Residence involvement with the University of Guyana has produced some very fulfilling exchanges, some of which I had expected but there were some surprises which I’ve mentioned before. One of them, as a result of some whim that I can’t recall, was a poem I wrote, after an exchange with some Turkeyen students, entitled We come here to shine, and sent to Vice Chancellor Ivelaw Griffith.

Ever an instigator, the VC promptly suggested that I put the poem to music, which I promptly did, but since the song has to be sung by a student, the Deputy VC, Dr. Paloma Martin, located a young lady, Diana Chapman, to tackle that part.

The next step was for Diana to record the song, but some technical problems, including equipment malfunction at the studio, got in the way. However the project is going forward, with the equipment fixed, and the plan now is to get the recording done during the upcoming week. ….