Crystal Van Doimen: Impacting the world with words

For some time now, people from different countries have praised the work of CrisClear on WordPress commending the poet on her beautiful work and letting her know how much it has impacted their lives and how relatable it was. Little did anyone know that the poet was Guyanese Crystal Van Doimen.

Poetry began as an outlet for Crystal back when she was attending Queen’s College, a time when she was dealing with being bullied and her first crushes. These were not issues she thought she could have shared with her family, so she put it all on paper.

She had begun by dabbling in stories, since she has always had an imaginative mind, but she did not have the patience for long writings and therefore found solace in poetry…..