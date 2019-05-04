Compulsory entertainment in “Avengers: Endgame”

“Avengers: Endgame” picks up immediately after the end of the previous Avengers film, “Infinity War,” as we see the effect of Thanos’ great snap – culling all the living organisms on earth by half. If “Infinity War” was the story of the catch, then “Endgame” sets itself up as the story of the release and the catch and release dynamic of the two films is an apt a metaphor as any to consider how the films converge and diverge. Thanos is critical in both. He is the being whose rise to power forces a reunion among a ruptured group in the last film, and he is the being whose achievement of that power creates a struggle with grief and then a newly minted reunion in “Endgame.” The central task is to fix Thanos’ actions from the previous film. The if of this is less important than the how because even as the encouragement to not spoil the “Endgame” has persisted, we trust that our heroes will fix things. And even as the how of the fixing is the film’s compelling device, “Endgame” is aware that the value of its existence lies beyond what seems like an inevitability of saving the world and more on seeing how our heroes learn from the previous film.

So, “Endgame,” with its tripartite struggle, offers a mediation on grief in its first third, a series of heists to top all heists in the second, and a battle for the ages in the third. Within these developments, Thanos looms – an inevitability that we await with equal parts anticipation and trepidation. One of the more troublesome issues in “Infinity War” was the way the film seemed unable to critique the inherent foolishness of Thanos – a proto-fascist type who seemed inherently unaware of his own limitation. “Endgame” leans into his self-importance. An immediately condescending speech of his is cut short by just the right move in the first act, for example. But elsewhere, the film seems still uncertain as to his limitations as a villain and as a foil. “Endgame” playfully grapples with the selfishness/selflessness binaries that define stories of heroism and although this dichotomy leads to some impressive moments (a Black Widow / Hawkeye encounter where both Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner commit with an impressive fervour), in other places the filmmakers’ politics seem muddled…..