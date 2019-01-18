Top Cop: Charrandass Persaud probe stems from bribery report, alleged plans to move gold

Commissioner of Police Leslie James this morning said that the investigation involving former government Member of Parliament (MP) Charrandass Persaud stems from a report of bribery and alleged plans to move gold out of the country.

James made this disclosure during a press conference at his office.

During last week, James had interacted with members of the media following the opening ceremony of the Guyana Police Force’s Annual Officers’ Conference which was held at the State House.

James had described the matter as national security issue which “will not be disclosed publicly” at this point.

He maintained this today and said that if the need arises, the necessary actions will be taken to have Persaud return to Guyana.

Since Persaud voted in favour of the opposition motion of confidence against the government, essentially triggering its collapse, he has come under severe attack from APNU+AFC MPs, officials of the administration and others.

Persaud has denied being bribed for his vote.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo lodged the no-confidence motion on November 15 declaring no-confidence in the APNU+AFC government. The motion was debated on December 21 and passed 33-32 after Persaud voted with the opposition.

Persaud said he voted according to his conscience. He left for Canada the day after the vote.

When questioned whether the police provided security for Persaud on the night of his departure, James admitted that he was indeed contacted by Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan who he told he was willing.

However, he refused to state whether the security was provided to escort Persaud home or to the airport.