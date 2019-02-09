GECOM rules out March elections

Ruling out the holding of general elections by the constitutional deadline, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield maintained yesterday that July is the soonest that general elections can be held once the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) gives the approval for the start of preparations.

However, Lowenfield was at pains to point out at a press conference yesterday that although he has repeatedly asked the seven-member Commis-sion for permission for the Secretariat to go into “operations mode,” this has not been forthcoming.

“Today is the 8th [of February]. You haven’t said anything to me yet. If you communicate to me, I move,” Lowenfield noted, before adding that if the Secretariat was permitted to begin work on Monday it would be ready for elections in 148 days…..