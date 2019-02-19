Guyana News

RUSAL company fires 61 workers with immediate effect

-fails to attend labour dep’t conciliation meeting

By
Representatives of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers’ Union (GB&GWU) meeting with officials of the Department of Labour of the Ministry of Social Protection yesterday morning in the absence of representatives from RUSAL.

The Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI), which is controlled by Russian Aluminium (RUSAL), yesterday fired 61 striking workers and its management refused to attend a scheduled conciliation meeting at the Department of Labour.

It was after the meeting that Sheldon Thomas, a representative of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers’ Union (GB&GWU) revealed that the workers were dismissed.

Thomas explained that a notice was issued to the workers identifying the 61 workers who were dismissed with immediate effect. He also said over 100 workers are on strike. 

The notice, which was seen by Stabroek News, stated, “This notice is to advise that the undermentioned persons have been terminated from the company’s employment effective the 18th January, 2019.” The notice, signed by Personnel Manager Mikhail Krupenin, did not explain why the workers were dismissed…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

GEF project targeting mercury-free mining in Guyana, seven other countries

GEF project targeting mercury-free mining in Guyana, seven other countries

Shot School of the Nations principal says attacker performed ‘bizarre dance’ from Fortnite

Guyanese man wanted in US charged with illegal possession of gun, ammo

Comments

Trending