RUSAL company fires 61 workers with immediate effect

The Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI), which is controlled by Russian Aluminium (RUSAL), yesterday fired 61 striking workers and its management refused to attend a scheduled conciliation meeting at the Department of Labour.

It was after the meeting that Sheldon Thomas, a representative of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers’ Union (GB&GWU) revealed that the workers were dismissed.

Thomas explained that a notice was issued to the workers identifying the 61 workers who were dismissed with immediate effect. He also said over 100 workers are on strike.

The notice, which was seen by Stabroek News, stated, “This notice is to advise that the undermentioned persons have been terminated from the company’s employment effective the 18th January, 2019.” The notice, signed by Personnel Manager Mikhail Krupenin, did not explain why the workers were dismissed…..