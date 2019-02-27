‘Breach of constitutional duty’

Arguing that the allocation of lands at ‘Pradoville 2’ was an act of fraud and in breach of the constitution, the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) is asking the High Court to strip former President Bharrat Jagdeo and six other persons of the ownership of the plots sold to them in 2010.

“…Jagdeo, a Cabinet member, in benefitting from his own decision, when he participated in a Cabinet Decision to allocate State assets to a class of persons which would include himself was in breach of his Constitutional duty to uphold the Constitution and to act in the best interest of all the People of Guyana, for reasons inter alia he was in a position of conflict of interest in which he participated and acted in his own personal interest,” the court documents in one of two civil recovery cases initiated against Jagdeo states.

Last Friday, a total of eight cases were filed and SARA officials on Monday indicated that more matters will be filed before the year ends…..