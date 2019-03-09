5.5-Megawatt generator commissioned at Canefield

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc yesterday commissioned a 5.5-Megawatt (MW) generator at the Canefield power station in East Canje, Berbice.

The project, which is estimated to have cost US$8.5 million, is expected to see a more reliable power supply in the region.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, at the commissioning ceremony, said that the decision to install the engine was made since 2015, after the power station was identified as one which needed strengthening. In delivering the feature address, he also revealed that based on a request from him, the Chief Executive Officer of GPL is examining the possibility of installing solar streetlights with WiFi capabilities.

“This is a pilot project which we will be trying to unveil so that we can work with the Ministry of Public Telecommunications so that we can not only brighten up your lives in your communities, we can actually lend connectivity, to particularly, to remote areas,” he said. He further said that one of the reasons for adding additional generating power to GPL is because he, along with his junior minister, have embarked on a nationwide exercise to install streetlights around the country over the last 12 months…..