Breaking News
Guyana News

Appeal Court invalidates no-confidence vote

By Staff Editor

This story is developing and will be updated.

By a majority decision, the Appeal Court has invalidated the passage of the no-confidence motion against the government, saying that an “absolute majority” of 34 votes were needed.

Acting Chancellor and Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory disagreed with an earlier ruling by acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire, who upheld the validity of the passage of the motion. Justice of Appeal Rishi Persaud, in a dissenting ruling, upheld the Chief Justice’s ruling on the motion. 

The ruling is a reprieve for the government, which has been pressured by the parliamentary opposition PPP/C for the holding of new elections within a three-month deadline in keeping with Article 106 of the constitution.

Government lost the vote on the motion as a result of one of its members, Charrandass Persaud, opting to vote for the motion, thereby resulting in 33 votes in its favour to 32 against. 

The Guyana Court of Appeal

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Charrandass Persaud sues Ramjattan for $30m over alleged libel

Collis Collison shot dead in Albouystown

PPP/C to begin protests against gov’t today

PPP/C to begin protests against gov’t today

Comments

Trending