Guyanese man dies after chopper crashes on Tampa Highway

Deodat Persaud Gangapersaud, a 72-year-old Guyanese man died yesterday when a helicopter crashed onto the Tampa, Florida, US highway he was driving on.

His son, Ryan Anthony Persaud, who was also in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries. Gangapersaud was originally from Whim, Corentyne.

According to www.theledger.com, Gangapersaud died when the pickup he was driving was struck by one of the turning rotor blades.

According to Steve Gaskins, public information officer for the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the engine failed on a private chopper with two occupants and it fell onto 50th Street at Palm River Road about 2:20 p.m. The Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling north on 50th Street approaching Palm River Road when one of the blades struck the truck, killing Gangapersaud.

The pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter didn’t suffer any injuries.