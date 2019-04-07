Bare Root man killed by cops during escape bid in force pick-up

A 24-year-old Bare Root, East Coast Demerara man was fatally shot by the police in the compound of the Vigilance Police Station yesterday morning, when he reportedly attempted to escape in a Guyana Police Force vehicle after being taken into custody for threatening to kill his wife.

Teon Maxwell, a father of one, who sustained a single gunshot wound, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The shooting occurred around 11.40 am.

Questions have since been raised about the actions of police ranks during the apprehension, escort and detention of Maxwell, who managed to injure two ranks using weapons he had in his possession during his escape attempt.

Guyana Police Force spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a statement yesterday, said a thorough investigation has since been launched. The police have also obtained several statements, he added…..