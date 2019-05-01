Guyana News

Life of voters list expires

-another GECOM meeting aborted for lack of quorum

By
Bibi Shadick

The Official List of Electors expired yesterday, hours after another Statutory Meeting of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) came to a premature end.

The meeting which lasted a mere 30 minutes was suspended for a lack of quorum following a walkout by opposition-nominated Commissioner Robeson Benn.

Stabroek News understands that Benn attempted to speak under the third agenda item “Commissioners’ and Chairman’s remarks” but was rebuffed by Retired Justice James Patterson, Chairman of the commission. As a consequence he walked out of the meeting which was later dissolved as the absence of Commissioner Bibi Shadick meant it no longer had a quorum.

The expiration of the life of the voters list means that it will have to be updated for the purposes of the next general elections…..

