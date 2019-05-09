CCJ judges pose questions on President’s rejection of GECOM chair nominees

The circumstances and justification for President David Granger’s rejection of three lists of candidates for Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was one of the areas that CCJ judges yesterday grilled the government’s lawyers about.

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday morning heard oral arguments in the appeal filed by PPP executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha, to President Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson, as Chairman of GECOM.

Having completed those hearings, the Trinidad-based court of last resort for Guyana announced that the parties will be informed as to when its decision will be delivered…..