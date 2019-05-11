Case cited to support 34-32 vote not applicable – Justice Saunders

As they had done the day before, judges of the CCJ yesterday continued to exhibit disfavour with the 34-32 formula that the government has advanced to thwart the December 21, 2018 motion of no confidence and the President of the court, Justice Adrian Saunders, rebuffed a case which state lawyers had cited as a precedent as inapplicable.

The panel of five judges yesterday concluded hearing the controversial no-confidence motion case and related matters which had been tied up in the local courts for months. Significantly, before it hands down a decision, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is inviting more submissions from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) which the CCJ had added as a party to the case. Depending on how it rules, specific orders might be directed by the court to GECOM.

Attorney Roysdale Forde who represents former Minister of State, Joseph Harmon yesterday sought to add his voice to government’s argument that 34 and not 33 votes were required for passage of the no-confidence motion…..