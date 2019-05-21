Donald Rodney’s appeal of 1982 explosives conviction to be heard by appellate court

Donald Rodney, brother of historian and politician Dr. Walter Rodney who was assassinated back in 1980, is seeking to appeal his 1982 conviction for possession of explosives without lawful authority.

At a hearing before the Court of Appeal yesterday morning, Rodney who is representing himself, said that following his conviction, he was granted bail pending his appeal of that conviction which he had properly filed within time, before Guyana’s highest court.

Sometime following that, however, and while he was out of the jurisdiction in “political asylum,” Rodney said he would then learn that an appeal was also filed to the Full Court of the High Court which dismissed his appeal…..