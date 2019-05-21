Guyana News

Suspected Black Bush bandits killed after opening ‘rapid fire’ – police

-rifle, 253 rounds of live ammo retrieved

The guns and ammunition recovered (Police photo)

The police yesterday said that three suspected ban-dits were killed at Black Bush Polder on Sunday after opening `rapid fire’ and that weapons, live ammunition, bulletproof vests and  jewellery were retrieved from the scene.

The Corentyne community had been the scene of a string of attacks in recent days and the police had come under pressure to act.

Residents in Black Bush Polder yesterday told Sta-broek News that one of the three suspected bandits  killed on Sunday afternoon in Johanna was actually hiding out at his accomplice’s house, two streets away from where police caught up with them…..

