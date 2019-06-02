Integrity body chairman unaware of president’s failure to file declarations

While insisting that legal action will be taken against those public officials who have failed to file declarations of their assets and liabilities, Chairman of the Integrity Commission Kumar Doraisami says that he is unsure if President David Granger is non-compliant and will have to make checks to verify his status.

“Right now, I don’t know. I haven’t had a meeting recently. As of today, I can’t tell you…,” Doraisami told Sunday Stabroek when asked if the president has submitted his declaration. Granger publicly admitted almost two weeks ago that he was not in compliance with the Integrity Commission Act, which mandates holders of certain public offices to declare their assets and liabilities on or before June 30th of each year and that he was working to rectify the situation.

The head of the Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc. (TIGI) Dr Troy Thomas has said that the president’s non-compliance is inexcusable.

After numerous attempts over a two-week period, Sunday Stabroek was able to establish contact with Doraisami last Friday and he requested two weeks to get the answers to the questions this newspaper about the president and his submissions to the Commission…..