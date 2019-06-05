Guyana News

Chairperson quits Chronicle board after PM directs reversal of Duncan firing

Geeta Chandan-Edmond, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), resigned yesterday after Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo directed that the decision to fire Sherod Duncan from the post of General Manager of the state-owned Guyana Chronicle be rescinded even as she maintained that due process was followed.

In a letter to Chandan-Edmond, dated May 31st and seen by Stabroek News, Nagamootoo accused her of unilaterally deciding to terminate Duncan’s services and misleading his office by claiming it was a decision of the board.

“It should be clear that asking members of the Board their views on a situation does not amount to a vote,” Nagamootoo wrote after indicating that other members of the board had informed him that no vote was taken…..

