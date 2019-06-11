Ghanaian President arrives to 21-gun salute

A full military welcome greeted Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo upon his arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at approximately 12.44 am today.

As the President descended the aircraft, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) commenced a 21-Gun Salute and the Flag of the Republic of Ghana was unfurled, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

He was then introduced to President David Granger. Following this, the Ghanaian leader was introduced to Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Patrick West and Commissioner of Police, Leslie James.

He then inspected the Guard of Honour before introducing members of his delegation to President Granger.

Also present to welcome the Ghanaian President were Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Ministers of Government and other state officials, DPI said.