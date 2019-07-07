Guyana News

Felix says show me the evidence of smuggling of Haitians

-Teixeira convinced major problem exists

Winston Felix

Despite credible information that Haitian nationals are being smuggled from Guyana to Brazil, Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix says he wants to see the evidence

“How are we confirming that? We are getting anecdotal stories that persons are being smuggled [but] somebody has got to convince me that there is smuggling because smuggling has to be done covertly,” he told Sunday Stabroek in response to a report last week based on the account of a minibus driver, who transported a group of 16 Haitians from a hotel and bar in Soesdyke to Lethem.

PPP executive member Gail Teixeira has since said that the account given is the “tip of the iceberg” and a confirmation of a disturbing trend, which has grown since government took office in 2015. She said, too, that Felix’s disinterest in having such reports investigated, even after being raised at the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, makes her suspicious…..

