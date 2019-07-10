Order to extradite Marcus Brian Bisram stands

The order which was made by a district court in New York to extradite Guyanese murder accused Marcus Brian Bisram now stands after he lost his appeal yesterday.

The United States Court of Appeal for the Second Circuit ruled that “Upon due consideration, it is hereby ordered, adjudged and decreed that the judgement of the district court is affirmed”.

Bisram, a dual citizen of the United States of America and Guyana currently faces a charge of murder in Guyana for an incident which occurred on the night of October 31, 2016…..