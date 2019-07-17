Three youths sentenced for killing professor

Three of the five youths who pleaded guilty to killing retired professor Pairaudeau ‘Perry’ Mars were yesterday morning sentenced to a combined 34 years behind bars by Justice Navindra Singh at the Georgetown High Court.

Describing the case as a “very sad” one for the offenders and their families as well as the family of the deceased, Justice Singh said it was quite disturbing how Nikesha Dover, Orin McRae and Naomi Adams whom he said “are still kids,” got involved in such a crime. On this point, the judge said that they were children “who should have been protected.”

The trio along with two other youngsters were all indicted with the capital offence for Mars’ death. Dover, McRae and Adams pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter, while the capital charge is still pending against the other two accused…..